Travellers locked in stand off with with bailiffs after refusing to vacate Exmouth car park

PUBLISHED: 13:53 14 June 2019

Travellers parked in the Queen's Drive car park. Picture: Dan Wilkins

Travellers parked in the Queen's Drive car park. Picture: Dan Wilkins

Travellers are involved in a tense stand-off with bailiffs after refusing to vacate an Exmouth car park.

After half-a-dozen caravans turned up at the Queen's Drive car park on Wednesday, a group of travellers were slapped with an eviction notice demanding they left by 1pm today.

Nigel Wills, of private firm Devon Investigations told The Journal the travellers are refusing to move.

The group have been told they have until 2pm or face having their vehicles towed away.

Mr Wills said: "They do not intend moving on so we have given them to about 2pm.

"What we suspect will happen is that we will have to get their vehicles towed."

