Advanced search

Travellers pitch up in second Exmouth site after Phear Park eviction

PUBLISHED: 14:15 28 May 2020 | UPDATED: 14:15 28 May 2020

Rodney Close in Exmouth where travellers have pitched up. Picture: Google

Rodney Close in Exmouth where travellers have pitched up. Picture: Google

Archant

A group of travellers have pitched up in an Exmouth road after being moved on from a park in town.

East Devon District Council (EDDC) confirmed that eviction notices were served on the group on Wednesday (May 27) when they were parked at Phear Park.

Now between eight and 10 caravans have arrived at land in Rodney Close.

The district council said it will be ‘following through’ on its eviction notices in the travellers’ new location.

A spokesman for EDDC said: “We’re aware of a group of travellers in Exmouth who last night moved from Phear Park to land at Rodney Close, Littleham.

“There are around eight to ten caravans parked on the field.

“Yesterday (Wednesday) we served the travellers notice to leave and we are using our usual procedures to follow this through.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Exmouth Journal. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Exmouth hotels close and holidays are cancelled as travel group collapses

A summer view of Exmouth seafront from Ocean bowling alley terrace. Ref exe 33-16AW 3801. Picture: Alex Walton.

Preparations being made for reopening of Exmouth pub

The Powder Monkey in Exmouth. Picture: Google

Mayor calls for new buyers to be found after Exmouth hotels close

The Grand Hotel and the Imperial Hotel have both closed due to the collapse of operator Specialist Leisure Group. Picture: Google

Mystery metal object found on Exmouth beach not an explosive

Police cordon on Exmouth beach after mystery metal object found. Picture: Daniel Wilkins

Decision-making delays leave seafront regenerations plans in limbo

Colour-coded image showing the phases of East Devon District Council's Queen's Drive redevelopment plans.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Exmouth hotels close and holidays are cancelled as travel group collapses

A summer view of Exmouth seafront from Ocean bowling alley terrace. Ref exe 33-16AW 3801. Picture: Alex Walton.

Preparations being made for reopening of Exmouth pub

The Powder Monkey in Exmouth. Picture: Google

Mayor calls for new buyers to be found after Exmouth hotels close

The Grand Hotel and the Imperial Hotel have both closed due to the collapse of operator Specialist Leisure Group. Picture: Google

Mystery metal object found on Exmouth beach not an explosive

Police cordon on Exmouth beach after mystery metal object found. Picture: Daniel Wilkins

Decision-making delays leave seafront regenerations plans in limbo

Colour-coded image showing the phases of East Devon District Council's Queen's Drive redevelopment plans.

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Quiz time! How good is your sporting general knowledge?

Christine Ohuruogu reacts after winning gold at the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games

Travellers pitch up in second Exmouth site after Phear Park eviction

Rodney Close in Exmouth where travellers have pitched up. Picture: Google

New academy at Exeter airport to train people for high-tech jobs

Council leader Councillor John Hart said:

Coronavirus treatment study launched at Exmouth GP surgery

Dr Anne Turner, of Imperial Surgery, who is launching research into coronavirus at the practice. Picture: Anna Turner

First ever ‘virtual’ Exmouth Business Awards launched

Guests enjoy the awards evening at Woodbury Park Golf Hotel. Picture: John Thorogood
Drive 24