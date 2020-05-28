Travellers pitch up in second Exmouth site after Phear Park eviction

A group of travellers have pitched up in an Exmouth road after being moved on from a park in town.

East Devon District Council (EDDC) confirmed that eviction notices were served on the group on Wednesday (May 27) when they were parked at Phear Park.

Now between eight and 10 caravans have arrived at land in Rodney Close.

The district council said it will be ‘following through’ on its eviction notices in the travellers’ new location.

A spokesman for EDDC said: “We’re aware of a group of travellers in Exmouth who last night moved from Phear Park to land at Rodney Close, Littleham.

“There are around eight to ten caravans parked on the field.

“Yesterday (Wednesday) we served the travellers notice to leave and we are using our usual procedures to follow this through.”