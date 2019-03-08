Travellers given less than 24 hours to leave Exmouth seafront car park

Travellers in the Queen's Drive car park. Picture: Nathan Brice Archant

Travellers who have set up home in an Exmouth car park have been given less than 24 hours to leave after being slapped with an eviction notice.

Half a dozen caravans are parked in the Queen's Drive Car Park on the seafront, prompting immediate action from East Devon District Council and private firm Devon Investigations.

The visitors have been issued with trespass noticed and been told they have until tomorrow (Friday, June 14) morning to leave the site.

Nigel Wills, of Devon Investigations, which served the travellers with the notice, said: "We are dealing with the travellers - there is caravans and several other vans.

"They came down from Exeter and were in Torquay before that and they are heading back up north.

"They have been served with their notices and been told to be gone by tomorrow (Friday) morning.

"I don't anticipate any problems."

The presence prompted intrigued from the Exmouth community as to whether the caravans belong to workmen responsible for the Queen's Drive realignment.

An East Devon District Council spokesman said: "Our car parks' team has instructed the council's enforcement agent to visit the site today (Thursday).

"The agent has been instructed to serve trespass notices and to encourage the group to vacate the site, enabling it to be used as a public car park, as soon as possible.

"We are also planning the necessary logistics in order to carry out an eviction in due course should that be required."