News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Exmouth Journal > News

Transplant awareness event returns to its full glory in Exmouth

person

Dan Wilkins

Published: 5:41 PM July 25, 2022
Transplant awareness event 2022

Transplant awareness event 2022 - Credit: Exmouth Photo Services

A transplant awareness event held in The Strand has been hailed a success. 

The event returned in its full glory on Saturday (July 23) after having scaled-down versions of the annual fundraiser during Covid-19. 

There were a number of stalls dotted around The Strand and musicians entertained. 

The event is organised by mayor Steve Gazxzard to raise awareness of transplants in memory of his daughter Sarah Wright who died 10 years ago while waiting for a double lung transplant. 

This year’s event raised £955 - with more money still to be counted - for Sarah’s Research Programme, set up by Mr Gazzard in his daughter’s name and is undertaken by the British Lung Foundation and Harefield Hospital. 

Mr Gazzard said: “It was a hugely successful event – it's been a difficult time to run events but the money raised will help with the research programme.” 

He also thanked everyone who donated items to a tombola and those musicians who gave up their time to perform. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Exmouth Community College pupils say goodbye in style with glitzy seafront prom
  2. 2 Exmouth classic car show returns this August
  3. 3 Thunderstorms forecast for East Devon
  1. 4 Don’t suffer antisocial behaviour in silence
  2. 5 Exmouth should be very proud of its refugee response
  3. 6 Police crackdown on illegal off-roading on the common
  4. 7 Exmouth beach wheelchair service launches
  5. 8 Otterton youngster half way through 100-mile challenge for WWF
  6. 9 'Name the horse' competition for Exmouth museum mural
  7. 10 Leave the 'Punch and Judy' show to the beach when it comes to making the south west 'great'

Mr Gazzard added: “I look forward to seeing everyone again next year.”  

RNLi's stand at the transplant awareness event

RNLi's stand at the transplant awareness event - Credit: Exmouth Photo Services

Exmouth NCI at the transplant awareness event

Exmouth NCI at the transplant awareness event - Credit: Exmouth Photo Services

Transplant awareness event

Transplant awareness event - Credit: Exmouth Photo Services

Transplant awareness event in Exmouth

Transplant awareness event in Exmouth - Credit: Exmouth Photo Services

Transplant awareness event in Exmouth

Transplant awareness event in Exmouth - Credit: Exmouth Photo Services

Exmouth Carnival's stand at the transplant awareness event

Exmouth Carnival's stand at the transplant awareness event - Credit: Exmouth Photo Services

Rethink Mental Illness at the transplant awareness event

Rethink Mental Illness at the transplant awareness event - Credit: Exmouth Photo Services

Transplant awareness event in The Strand

Transplant awareness event in The Strand - Credit: Exmouth Photo Services

County councillor Jeff Trail at the transplant awareness event

County councillor Jeff Trail at the transplant awareness event - Credit: Exmouth Photo Services

Exmouth transplant awareness event

Exmouth transplant awareness event - Credit: Exmouth Photo Services

Exmouth transplant awareness event

Exmouth transplant awareness event - Credit: Exmouth Photo Services

Devon Freewheelers at the transplant awareness event

Devon Freewheelers at the transplant awareness event - Credit: Exmouth Photo Services


Exmouth News

Don't Miss

east devon

Exmouth beach remains closed following pollution incident

Adam Manning

Author Picture Icon
east devon

Pollution incident on Exmouth seafront sees beach bathers banned

Adam Manning

Author Picture Icon
Exmouth beach

Beach swimming ban lifted as pollution investigations continue

Philippa Davies

person
The Jewson site in Lower Fore Street, Exmouth, where the scheme could be built

Around 60 retirement homes planned for Exmouth site

Paul Jones

person