Transplant awareness event returns to its full glory in Exmouth

A transplant awareness event held in The Strand has been hailed a success.

The event returned in its full glory on Saturday (July 23) after having scaled-down versions of the annual fundraiser during Covid-19.

There were a number of stalls dotted around The Strand and musicians entertained.

The event is organised by mayor Steve Gazxzard to raise awareness of transplants in memory of his daughter Sarah Wright who died 10 years ago while waiting for a double lung transplant.

This year’s event raised £955 - with more money still to be counted - for Sarah’s Research Programme, set up by Mr Gazzard in his daughter’s name and is undertaken by the British Lung Foundation and Harefield Hospital.

Mr Gazzard said: “It was a hugely successful event – it's been a difficult time to run events but the money raised will help with the research programme.”

He also thanked everyone who donated items to a tombola and those musicians who gave up their time to perform.

Mr Gazzard added: “I look forward to seeing everyone again next year.”

