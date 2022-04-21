Transplant and organ donor awareness day back in full this summer

Steve Gazzard and his team with one of the raffle prizes at his Transplant awareness event in 2018. Ref exe 30 18TI 8284. Picture: Terry Ife - Credit: Archant

Exmouth’s annual event to raise funds and awareness for lung transplants and organ donors is set to return in full this summer.

The annual Organ Donor and Transplant Awareness event will take place in The Strand on Saturday, July 23, from 10am.

After a hiatus due to the pandemic, organiser Steve Gazzard, who is also town mayor and chairman of the town council, brought back the event last year – in a restricted form due to Covid-19 regulations.

This year will be the first since 2019 that the event will be back in full force and is especially significant for Cllr Gazzard as November marks the 10th anniversary of his daughter Sarah Wright’s death while waiting for a double lung transplant.

Now a date has been set for the 2022 event, Cllr Gazzard is looking for stall holders and musical acts to come forward to be part of the day. He is also looking for donations of tombola prizes as well as possible auction lots.

He said: “Over the last three years we just haven’t been able to raise the money we would like.

“So many charities have really struggled and we have struggled too, so we hope to get back on track.”

Since Sarah died, Cllr Gazzard has been working tirelessly – with the support of his helpers – to raise money for a research programme set up in Sarah’s name, for the British Lung Foundation, and to raise awareness of organ donors.

He has also successfully campaigned to have the law changed on organ donation so that people have to opt out if they don’t want to give their organs after they die.

However, Cllr Gazzard said they still need to raise awareness as people are still unaware that they have to declare which organs they want to donate and some next of kins are being successful in overturning organ donation wishes.

If anyone is interested in having a stall at the event, or is a performer who would like to take part, email exmouth.organdonor@gmail.com