Advanced search

Former community college teacher’s poems to be translated into Italian

PUBLISHED: 17:00 02 July 2020

John Eliot and his latest collection of poems. Picture: John Eliot

John Eliot and his latest collection of poems. Picture: John Eliot

Archant

The poems of a former Exmouth Community College teacher have been translated into Italian for a new collection being published in July.

Former religious studies teacher at Exmouth Community College, who now pens poems under then name John Eliot. Picture: John EliotFormer religious studies teacher at Exmouth Community College, who now pens poems under then name John Eliot. Picture: John Eliot

Canzoni del Vederdi Sera or, Friday Night Song in English, will feature 40 poems by the poet who writes under the name John Eliot.

They will be presented in their original English alongside an Italian translation.

The book, being published as of Monday, July 15, is a collaboration between Mr Eliot and a group of translators - Alessia Calabrese, Sara Pallante, Alessandro Pinto and Maragrazla Poppiti.

They met at a workshop at the 2019 Salerno Literary Festival, enjoyed the challenge and satisfaction of translating poetry, and decided to continue their project to its logical conclusion in this new book.

Canzoni del Vederdi Sera, Picture: John EliotCanzoni del Vederdi Sera, Picture: John Eliot

Mr Eliot has previously published three chapbooks – books which are no longer than 50 pages.

The book will be available from online retailers and bookshops

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Exmouth Journal. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Body of man pulled from the sea in Exmouth

Police are continuing enquiries in Highbridge.

Budleigh set for wider pavements and temporary one-way system as traffic plan is adopted

High Street, Budleigh Salterton. Picture: Google

Exmouth wedding business branched out after coronavirus lockdown

Debbie Langdon, of Celebrations Exmouth, at the East Devon Means Business trade show. Picture: Debbie Langdon

Bid to create route map for Plumb Park HGVs as fears over Douglas Avenue traffic rise

Plumb Park development on Buckingham Road. Ref exe 30 18TI 8859. Picture: Terry Ife

Police bracing for huge wave of visitors to Devon

Chief Constable Shaun Sawyer has urged people to respect the area when they visit after lockdown restrictions ease on Saturday, July 4.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Body of man pulled from the sea in Exmouth

Police are continuing enquiries in Highbridge.

Budleigh set for wider pavements and temporary one-way system as traffic plan is adopted

High Street, Budleigh Salterton. Picture: Google

Exmouth wedding business branched out after coronavirus lockdown

Debbie Langdon, of Celebrations Exmouth, at the East Devon Means Business trade show. Picture: Debbie Langdon

Bid to create route map for Plumb Park HGVs as fears over Douglas Avenue traffic rise

Plumb Park development on Buckingham Road. Ref exe 30 18TI 8859. Picture: Terry Ife

Police bracing for huge wave of visitors to Devon

Chief Constable Shaun Sawyer has urged people to respect the area when they visit after lockdown restrictions ease on Saturday, July 4.

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

FA Cup and FA Vase prize money reduced

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Former community college teacher’s poems to be translated into Italian

John Eliot and his latest collection of poems. Picture: John Eliot

Police bracing for huge wave of visitors to Devon

Chief Constable Shaun Sawyer has urged people to respect the area when they visit after lockdown restrictions ease on Saturday, July 4.

Exmouth couple celebrate diamond wedding anniversary

Tom and Maureen Chandler who are celebrating their Diamond Wedding anniversary. Picture: Maureen Chandler

WATCH: Video looks back on more than 100 days of coronavirus lockdown

Prime Minister Boris Johnson addressed the nation from 10 Downing Street on March 23.