Former community college teacher’s poems to be translated into Italian

John Eliot and his latest collection of poems. Picture: John Eliot Archant

The poems of a former Exmouth Community College teacher have been translated into Italian for a new collection being published in July.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Former religious studies teacher at Exmouth Community College, who now pens poems under then name John Eliot. Picture: John Eliot Former religious studies teacher at Exmouth Community College, who now pens poems under then name John Eliot. Picture: John Eliot

Canzoni del Vederdi Sera or, Friday Night Song in English, will feature 40 poems by the poet who writes under the name John Eliot.

They will be presented in their original English alongside an Italian translation.

The book, being published as of Monday, July 15, is a collaboration between Mr Eliot and a group of translators - Alessia Calabrese, Sara Pallante, Alessandro Pinto and Maragrazla Poppiti.

They met at a workshop at the 2019 Salerno Literary Festival, enjoyed the challenge and satisfaction of translating poetry, and decided to continue their project to its logical conclusion in this new book.

Canzoni del Vederdi Sera, Picture: John Eliot Canzoni del Vederdi Sera, Picture: John Eliot

Mr Eliot has previously published three chapbooks – books which are no longer than 50 pages.

The book will be available from online retailers and bookshops