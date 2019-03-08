Transition Exmouth's plea for new chairman as threat of closure looms

A community group which has championed a community response to climate change for a decade is at risk of folding.

A plea has been made for a new chairman of Transition Exmouth to be found by the time of its AGM next month.

The search for a new leader of the environmentally-driven group comes at a time when climate change is high on the national and local agenda.

Adrian Toole, who has chaired the group for five years, is stepping down and has warned that if no one comes forward by the AGM next month, the group may fold.

He said: "I am not going to stand and the simple fact of the matter is that unless someone steps forward to take over the role of chairman it will fold up.

"There is no longer the interesting volunteering for organisations.

"People definitely want to get involved in good causes but they don't want to commit themselves.

"It's the commitment that has changed in recent times."

Transition Exmouth, which is part of a national movement, was set up to come up with ways the town can deal with climate change and the use of peak oils.

The group has been involved in the creation of Exmouth's Neighbourhood Plan and has been represented on the town council's community organisation liaison panel (COLP).

In 2016, Transition Exmouth suggested seaside resort specialist Wayne Hemingway be approached to come up with ideas of how phase three of the Queen's Drive development should look.

Mr Toole said: "That has been one of our commitments to the town.

"We have an environmental agenda but we are also a community group and that is why we are part of the COLP.

"We have used our resources to help improve the town."

According to Mr Toole, the group also needs a number of other committee roles to be filled, including an activities organiser, membership secretary, minutes' secretary and someone to handle the group's public relations.

The Transition Exmouth AGM will take place at the Glenorchy Church Hall, in Exeter Road, from 2pm to 3.30pm on Saturday, September 14.

Anyone interested in taking over from Mr Toole should email transitiontownexmouth@gmail.com