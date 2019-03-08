Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Transition Exmouth's plea for new chairman as threat of closure looms

PUBLISHED: 13:21 20 August 2019 | UPDATED: 13:26 20 August 2019

Adrain Toole is set to step down at the AGM of Transition Exmouth. Picture: Google

Adrain Toole is set to step down at the AGM of Transition Exmouth. Picture: Google

Archant

A community group which has championed a community response to climate change for a decade is at risk of folding.

A plea has been made for a new chairman of Transition Exmouth to be found by the time of its AGM next month.

The search for a new leader of the environmentally-driven group comes at a time when climate change is high on the national and local agenda.

Adrian Toole, who has chaired the group for five years, is stepping down and has warned that if no one comes forward by the AGM next month, the group may fold.

He said: "I am not going to stand and the simple fact of the matter is that unless someone steps forward to take over the role of chairman it will fold up.

"There is no longer the interesting volunteering for organisations.

"People definitely want to get involved in good causes but they don't want to commit themselves.

"It's the commitment that has changed in recent times."

Transition Exmouth, which is part of a national movement, was set up to come up with ways the town can deal with climate change and the use of peak oils.

The group has been involved in the creation of Exmouth's Neighbourhood Plan and has been represented on the town council's community organisation liaison panel (COLP).

In 2016, Transition Exmouth suggested seaside resort specialist Wayne Hemingway be approached to come up with ideas of how phase three of the Queen's Drive development should look.

READ MORE: Seafront guru Wayne suggested for Exmouth

Mr Toole said: "That has been one of our commitments to the town.

"We have an environmental agenda but we are also a community group and that is why we are part of the COLP.

"We have used our resources to help improve the town."

According to Mr Toole, the group also needs a number of other committee roles to be filled, including an activities organiser, membership secretary, minutes' secretary and someone to handle the group's public relations.

The Transition Exmouth AGM will take place at the Glenorchy Church Hall, in Exeter Road, from 2pm to 3.30pm on Saturday, September 14.

Anyone interested in taking over from Mr Toole should email transitiontownexmouth@gmail.com

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘Anything goes’ in art exhibition which uncovers seaside secrets

Artist Joy Davis at a private viewing of the Secrets of the Seaside exhibition. Picture: Ellie Burgin

Beautiful Days 2019: all the photos from the weekend

Beans On Toast at Beautiful Days 2019. Ref shs 33 19TI 2019 8111. Picture: Terry Ife

Emotionally and socially challenged youngsters to be catered for in plans for new school building

The proposed site for a new learning centre at Marpool Primary School. Picture: Google

Beautiful Days 2019: more photos from the big event

Beautiful Days 2019. Ref shs 33 19TI 2019 8064. Picture: Terry Ife

Father-of-three to walk through the pain barrier for multiple sclerosis charity

Lee Wood with his family who will be supporting him as he takes on a 5k walk for the MS Society. Picture: Lee Wood

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘Anything goes’ in art exhibition which uncovers seaside secrets

Artist Joy Davis at a private viewing of the Secrets of the Seaside exhibition. Picture: Ellie Burgin

Beautiful Days 2019: all the photos from the weekend

Beans On Toast at Beautiful Days 2019. Ref shs 33 19TI 2019 8111. Picture: Terry Ife

Emotionally and socially challenged youngsters to be catered for in plans for new school building

The proposed site for a new learning centre at Marpool Primary School. Picture: Google

Beautiful Days 2019: more photos from the big event

Beautiful Days 2019. Ref shs 33 19TI 2019 8064. Picture: Terry Ife

Father-of-three to walk through the pain barrier for multiple sclerosis charity

Lee Wood with his family who will be supporting him as he takes on a 5k walk for the MS Society. Picture: Lee Wood

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Budleigh manager speaks about opening night win for the Robins

Exmouth Town snippets: Yate Town in the FA Cup / Town coach travel to Yate

Ottery St Mary face travelling some 1,260 miles in their new life as a Devon League South-West team. Picture ARCHANT

Tolchards Devon League Premier Division - who is going down?

A cricket ball on the scorers table.

Cockles bring in four players ahead of new league campaign

The four new players that have joined the Cockles this summer (left to right) James Bath, Lewis Geran, James Willmott and Jacob Unwin. Picture: EXMOUTH RFC

Dunsford and Finding triumph on Ladies Captain’s Day

Lea Finding and Jill Dunsford winners of Ladies Captain�s Day with East Devon Ladies captain Ali Miller (middle). Picture - BARBARA MELLOR
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists