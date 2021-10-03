Published: 7:00 AM October 3, 2021

After a successful three-month trial, community champions Transition Exmouth are fundraising to buy an e-cargo bike for the town's businesses, traders, Community groups and individuals .

A spokesman said: "This will reduce emissions round town, free us from fuel shortages and create a resource for the community.

"We would love to contact local businesses, groups, traders and individuals who may be interested in using the e-cargo bike.

"We have access to up to £10,000 in match funding and grants, from #BackTheFuture: Devon Climate Challenge and the Energy Saving Trust. We could eventually have a fleet of e-cargo bikes if we can raise the seed funding.

"Our crowdfunder already stands at £2,000 and we are looking for new pledges.

It is not often we have a genuine chance to treble the investment immediately and we are hoping the people and businesses of Exmouth will embrace this opportunity."

The crowdfunder is at https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/execargo-ecargo-bike-for-exmouth-community.

Transition Exmouth works with local charities, community groups and businesses, and sits on the Climate and Ecological Emergency Working Party of Exmouth Town Council, helping move Exmouth towards a zero-carbon future. The pictures above came from Our Exmouth Our Planet , a community brainstorming event held in November 2019. This is where the idea of a community e-cargo bike first arose.

There is a growing network of projects linked by the Transition Exmouth umbrella, including OurPlaceOurPlanet.org, Tidelines, Plastic Free Exmouth, the Exmouth Tree Project, Litter Blitzers, Active Travel Exmouth and the recently opened Library of Things.

Transition Exmouth explained: "In December 2020, we launched a pilot e-cargo bike delivery project, with £500 funding from a Transition Network Bounce Forward National Lottery grant. Exmouth Cycles did us a brilliant deal on bike hire, Exmouth Town Council chipped in to brand the bike and some amazing volunteers started pedalling. In March 2021 ExeCargo was born.

"We learned a lot in the three-month trial. ExeCargo did deliveries for three independent businesses, TotalTee, Mother Earth and The Pet Stall at Exmouth Indoor Market, as well as food collections for Exmouth Food Bank. We saved a whopping 90,000 kg of carbon dioxide emissions as these deliveries would otherwise have been done by petrol or diesel vehicles.

"Mother Earth told us: 'ExeCargo is brilliant! We don't do enough deliveries to justify buying our own e-cargo bike , so being able to use this a couple of times a week is perfect.' Having an e-cargo bike for use by local businesses, groups and individuals enables them to make their collections & deliveries in a more eco-friendly way. There is long term potential for self-employed delivery riders to use the e-cargo bike instead of a car. This project supports the development of the green economy in our town.

"The pilot was so successful that we are now crowdfunding to buy our own e-cargo bike - or eventually even a fleet of them!"