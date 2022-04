Reducing costs doesn’t have to just mean household bills, we can reduce the cost to our planet at the same time.

That’s the thoughts of green campaigners Transition Exmouth who are sharing some ideas on how people can save some money while also helping to play their part in the fight against climate change.

The community group, which is organising an active travel day on Saturday (April 30) says people can use more sustainable forms of transport to drive down fuel bills, buy less new items, insulate and dry proof your homes and reduce their food waste.

Nicky Nicholls, of Transition Exmouth, said: "Reducing the cost of something, doesn't have to just mean financially. We can reduce the cost to the planet at the same time.”

Transition Exmouth is recommending the following:

Use active travel more - walk and cycle for all your local journeys. It's the perfect way to get around without using fossil fuel. It is efficient fun, healthy and very cheap. And you don't have to pay to park.

Buy less new stuff. Before you buy anything, stop and ask yourself if you really need it - and if you do, where could you buy it second hand? You could borrow things too - try the Exmouth Library of Things to borrow, not buy: https://www.exmouthlibraryofthings.org

Insulate and draught-proof your home. A well-insulated house is much more efficient and needs less heating. Less heating is cheaper for you and means less fossil fuels are being burned

Turn your thermostat down a few degrees and only heat rooms if they're being used. Remember that it's cheaper for you, and better for the planet, to heat the human and not the home.

Reduce your food waste will save on your shopping bill and reduce your carbon footprint. Batch cook and freeze portions, use any leftovers, plan meals and don't be tempted by offers - just buy what you need. Find some great recipes at https://www.lovefoodhatewaste.com/recipes

More ideas can be found by visited www.ourplaceourplanet.org, set up by Transition Exmouth and Exmouth Town Council.