Toilets at the ‘gateway’ into Exmouth set to reopen after town council payment agreed

The toilets near Exmouth Train Station look set to be reopened. Picture: Daniel Wilkins Archant

Public toilets at the ‘gateway’ into Exmouth are set to be reopened after the town council agreed to contribute more than £17,000.

At a virtual meeting held on Monday (September 15), the town council agreed to pay £17,668.93 to East Devon District Council (EDDC) so that the toilets next to the train station, which have been closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, can be reopened.

A motion put forward by Cllr Joe Whibley proposed these options for the town council - pay £17,668.93 for the toilets to be opened seven days a week; pay £9,808.80 for five days; or do not contribute and the toilets would remain closed until April next year.

Councillors were told that the one-off cash injection will pay for an EDDC Street Scene operative to clean and sanitise the toilets as required to make them ‘Covid secure’.

Cllr Whibley said: “I don’t want to be seen to hold the town council to ransom but if we don’t do this, the toilets will not be open until April and the town will blame its town council.

“Just consider if you have a family member who needs to use the toilet or a vulnerable person you are with...for the health and wellbeing of the town and visitors to it, we need to open these toilets.”

Tony Woodward, who seconded the motion, added: “The toilets are situated in the gateway to the town and it’s a pretty poor advert for the town that the first thing they see is the closed toilets.”

Councillors agreed that the toilets need to reopen; however, some councillors raised concerns over a lack of a breakdown of the costs involved.

A motion put forward by Cllr Fred Caygill, which would have seen the town council pay half of the £17,668 cost, was not carried.

An amendment to the original motion from Cllr Maddie Chapman to have an existing Street Scene worker, who is paid for by the town council, redeployed to look after the toilets two days a week, was also unsuccessful.

The town council voted in favour of paying the £17,668 for the toilets to be reopened pending a breakdown of the costs.