Police release photograph in train sexual assault investigation

PUBLISHED: 11:23 29 July 2020

British Transport Police would like to speak to his man in connection to an alleged sexual assault on a train. Picture: British Transport Police

An image has been released of a man British Transport Police would like to speak to in connection to an alleged sexual assault on a train between Exmouth and Polsloe Bridge.

Police say the incident happened between 8.55pm and 9.20pm on Sunday, July 12.

According to British Transport Police, a man is reported to have inappropriately touched passengers on the train.

Officers would like to speak to the person pictured who may be able to help with their enquiries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the British Transport Police by texting 61016 or by ringing 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 432 of July 12, 2020.

Alternatively, ring Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

