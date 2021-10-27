News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Delay to train travel this weekend

Adam Manning

Published: 3:42 PM October 27, 2021   
A busy platform at the Exmouth train station. Photo by Simon Horn. Ref exe 0876-48-13SH.

There will be no trains running from Exeter St Davids to Exmouth this weekend.

From Friday, October 29th to Monday morning planned engineering works will shut the line. Trains will terminate at Exeter St Davids and a bus will replace trains for the remainder of the journey to Exmouth, with limited stops every 30 minutes and stops at stations running hourly. 

The Exmouth station car park will also be closed from Friday October 30 until Monday morning


