Person taken to hospital after two-vehicle crash

The crash happened at around 9am at Woodbury - Credit: Archant

A casualty was taken to hospital after a car ended up in a ditch after a crash.

The incident, at Woodbury, happened at around 9am this morning (January 13) and involved two vehicles.

A Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said crews from Exmouth, Clyst St George and Middlemoor were sent to the scene.

"Crews were called to an RTC involving two vehicles, where one had gone into a ditch with the driver trapped inside," they said.

"Crews arrived on scene and got to work with first aid, hydraulic cutting equipment, small tools and stabilisation equipment.

"The police and ambulance services were also on scene.

"Crews extricated the male casualty with a roof removal on the vehicle.

"The casualty was then taken to hospital. Crews made the scene safe and duty of care was left with the police."