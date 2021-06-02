Police seek witnesses after fatal crash in East Budleigh
Police are still looking to trace two witnesses to a fatal collision in East Budleigh last week.
A blue Ford Fiesta, with three occupants, collided with a wall on Budleigh Hill at about 10pm on Wednesday, May 26.
Sadly, the front seat passenger, an 18-year-old man from North Devon, died at the scene.
Another 18-year-old man from Cornwall suffered serious injuries. He was treated at hospital and has since been discharged.
A 17-year-old boy from Devon suffered minor injuries.
Sergeant Keith Parkinson, of the Serious Collision Investigations Team, said: “We are continuing to investigate the circumstances behind the collision and I’d like to thank witnesses who have come forward to help with our enquiries.
“We are looking to trace two men who were at the scene and are believed to have seen what happened, but left before officers arrived. One of them was believed to have been wearing a cream-coloured top.
“We’d also like to hear from anyone who was in the Budleigh Hill area at the time and has dash cam or mobile phone footage.”
Please contact us via email at 101@dc.police.uk or call 101, quoting log 982 of 26/5/21.