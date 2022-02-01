Pedestrian killed after being struck by lorry on M5
- Credit: Google Street View
A pedestrian has sadly died after being struck by a lorry on the M5 this morning.
The incident happened on the northbound carriageway between junction 29 for Exeter and 28 for Cullompton.
A Devon & Cornwall Police spokesperson said they were called to the scene at just after 4am.
"Emergency services attended and the pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene," they said.
"His next of kin have been informed."
The route has been closed throughout the morning, causing major delays for motorists in the area.
The spokesperson said the road is expected to remain closed 'for some time'.
Highways England has advised motorists heading north to junction 28 to follow the solid black circle diversion symbol on road signs via the B3181 north towards Cullompton.
A more strategic diversion route is available for road users heading further afield. Traffic is encouraged to follow the hollow black square diversion symbol on road signs;
- From M5 J29 join the A30 eastbound towards Honiton.
- From Honiton continue east on the A30 and A303 to the A358 near Ilminster.
- At Southfields Roundabout (Horton Cross) join the A358 northbound.
- Continue north towards Taunton to re-join the M5 at J25.