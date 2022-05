11:46 AM May 6, 2022

Traffic has built up between junctions 27 and 26 of the M5 - Credit: motorwaycameras.co.uk

Traffic on the M5 heading north is facing delays of around 45 minutes after a crash.

Highways England said the incident happened between junctions 27 (Tiverton) and 26 (Wellington).

It is believed to have happened at around 11.15am.

A lane of the northbound carriageway was closed but has now re-opened.

Delays are around 45 minutes, Highways England said.