M5 in Devon closed after 'police-led' incident

The M5 was closed between junctions 29 and 28 - Credit: Google Street View

Early-morning drivers are facing delays after a crash on the M5 this morning.

The northbound motorway is closed between junction 29 (Exeter) and 28 (Cullompton) due to 'a police led incident', according to Highways England.

"The link road from the A30 to the M5 northbound at junction 29 is also closed as a result of this incident," a spokesperson said.

"Devon and Cornwall Police are carrying out a full investigation. It is anticipated that this closure will be in place for a number of hours."

Diversion routes

Traffic heading to junction 28 is to follow the solid circle symbol via the B3181.

Traffic heading towards Taunton is to follow the hollow square symbol - is diverted from junction 29, via the A30 eastbound via Honiton, continuing on the A303 to the A358 near Ilminster. Then head north to re-join the M5 at junction 25.

"Delays are likely on the approach to this closure, with additional journey times also expected on diversion routes," the spokesperson added.

