Gas works on major Exmouth route FINISHED on time

Gas works on a busy Exmouth road have finished after more than a month.

Wales & West Utilities has finished essential work to upgrade gas pipes on time.

The work, in the Salterton Road area, began on February 14 and the company said it was 'essential to keep the gas flowing safely to heat and power local homes and businesses'.

Wales & West Utilities' Jake Sami managed the work, and said: "We’re happy to have finished this upgrade work on time and want to thank everyone who lives, works and visits in the area for bearing with us while we completed this essential work.

"While most of the gas network is underground and out of sight, it plays a central role in the daily lives of people across Exmouth.

"Whether it’s heating your home, making the family dinner or having a hot bath, we understand how important it is for your gas supply to be safe and reliable and there when you need it.

"This work was essential to keep the gas flowing to local homes and businesses today, and to make sure the gas network is ready to transport hydrogen and biomethane, so we can all play our part in a green future."