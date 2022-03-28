Devon named SECOND best place to holiday in a motorhome

Devon has been named the second best place in the UK to holiday in a motorhome.

The ranking, from webuyanymotorcaravan.com, puts the county behind only the Lake District for those travelling in style, with neighbouring Cornwall coming in third.

The rating took into account factors including things to do, scenery and history.

"The United Kingdom is filled with everything from small, quaint, countryside villages to concrete jungles – it just depends on where you go," said a spokesperson for the firm.

"There really is something for everyone which is why many avid campers choose to explore the UK in their motorhome.

"Due to the fact that there are so many places to choose from, each one offering something different to its visitors, we thought we’d try and make the process of deciding where to visit a little easier."

The top 7 UK destinations to visit in your motorhome are:

1. The Lake District

2. Devon

3. Cornwall

4. The Peak District

5. Wales

6. Isle of White

7. Norfolk