Food and drink traders welcomed back to Queen’s Drive Space

PUBLISHED: 16:00 23 July 2020

Shakers is welcomed back to Exmouth Queen's Drive Space by mayor Steve Gazzard and town crier Roger Bourgein. Picture: Diane Love

Shakers is welcomed back to Exmouth Queen's Drive Space by mayor Steve Gazzard and town crier Roger Bourgein. Picture: Diane Love

Food and drink traders have been welcomed back to their pitches at a seafront attraction in Exmouth.

Mayor Steve Gazzard and town crier Roger Bourgein officially marked the vendors’ return to the Queen’s Drive Space.

The attraction has reopened after being closed due to coronavirus.

Town crier Roger Bourgein gave a cry to welcome traders back to the site.

Michael Jephtha, who returned his Shakers ice cream van to the seafront site, is delighted to be back.

He said: “It was a bit touch and go as we were not sure with the circumstances with coronavirus if and when we would be allowed back, but it is just in time with the school holidays.

“There’s actually more tourists around than in previous years.”

The Queen’s Drive Space has been a lifeline this summer for Mr Jephtha, who has found all his usual venues and festival bookings have been cancelled due to Covid-19.

