Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Budleigh Salterton traders' relief as road reopens

PUBLISHED: 12:04 22 June 2019

Tom Cavanagh outside his shop. Picture: Philippa Davies

Tom Cavanagh outside his shop. Picture: Philippa Davies

Philippa Davies

Town centre traders suffered severe loss of business because of road closures and diversions during gas replacement work

One of the Road Closed signs on the main street. Picture: Tom CavanaghOne of the Road Closed signs on the main street. Picture: Tom Cavanagh

Traders in Budleigh Salterton have breathed a heartfelt sigh of relief after roadworks taking traffic out of the town centre were finally completed.

Since March 25 there had been phased road closures, traffic lights and diversions while gas pipes running under the main road into town were replaced.

During the final phase of the work, which over-ran for two weeks, the road was closed completely. Local residents knew alternative ways to drive into the main shopping area, but the diversions proved too confusing for many visitors. As a result, businesses suffered severe loss of trade.

Wales & West Utilities had originally said the work would be completed on June 5, but later said the finish date would be during the week starting June 17.

The road was finally opened last Thursday, June 20. Trader Tom Cavanagh, from The Creamery in Fore Street, said: "Even in the rain we have done more business today than almost any day since the road closure."

Most Read

Booze burglars strike at UK’s ‘best spirits bar’ in Exmouth

George Nightingale, owner of Spoken in Exmouth. Picture: Simon Horn.

Celebrations as new wildlife reserve opens in Exmouth

Families and Councillors mark the opening of new nature reserve for Exmouth. Picture: Anne Mountjoy

FOOD REVIEW: Marvellous dishes from an ambitious kitchen at Exmouth’s Spoken

Spoken, The Strand in Exmouth. Picture: JB.

Caravans leave Exmouth after being served with two eviction notices

Travellers in Exmouth's new Queens Drive carpark. Ref exe 24 19TI 1030024. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth find and re-hide books scheme to fuel passion for reading

Jennis Bisgrove's children Emilie and Jake hiding the first book. Picture: Jennie Bisgrove

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Booze burglars strike at UK’s ‘best spirits bar’ in Exmouth

George Nightingale, owner of Spoken in Exmouth. Picture: Simon Horn.

Celebrations as new wildlife reserve opens in Exmouth

Families and Councillors mark the opening of new nature reserve for Exmouth. Picture: Anne Mountjoy

FOOD REVIEW: Marvellous dishes from an ambitious kitchen at Exmouth’s Spoken

Spoken, The Strand in Exmouth. Picture: JB.

Caravans leave Exmouth after being served with two eviction notices

Travellers in Exmouth's new Queens Drive carpark. Ref exe 24 19TI 1030024. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth find and re-hide books scheme to fuel passion for reading

Jennis Bisgrove's children Emilie and Jake hiding the first book. Picture: Jennie Bisgrove

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Exmouth Town’s Southern Road playing surface looking good as pre-season approaches

Exmouth Town's Southern Road pitch looking in prisitine conditin in mid June.Picture MARTIN COOK

Charity ball at Woodbury Park in aid of Hospiscare

exe Fab Beatles in Exeter

Explore the wonders of the Jurassic Coast

Exmouth's Geo Needle. Ref exe 37 18TI 0595. Picture: Terry Ife

Budleigh Salterton traders’ relief as road reopens

Tom Cavanagh outside his shop. Picture: Philippa Davies

Age Concern’s bid to help ‘lonely and isolated’ elderly

Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists