Budleigh Salterton traders' relief as road reopens

Tom Cavanagh outside his shop. Picture: Philippa Davies Philippa Davies

Town centre traders suffered severe loss of business because of road closures and diversions during gas replacement work

One of the Road Closed signs on the main street. Picture: Tom Cavanagh One of the Road Closed signs on the main street. Picture: Tom Cavanagh

Traders in Budleigh Salterton have breathed a heartfelt sigh of relief after roadworks taking traffic out of the town centre were finally completed.

Since March 25 there had been phased road closures, traffic lights and diversions while gas pipes running under the main road into town were replaced.

During the final phase of the work, which over-ran for two weeks, the road was closed completely. Local residents knew alternative ways to drive into the main shopping area, but the diversions proved too confusing for many visitors. As a result, businesses suffered severe loss of trade.

Wales & West Utilities had originally said the work would be completed on June 5, but later said the finish date would be during the week starting June 17.

The road was finally opened last Thursday, June 20. Trader Tom Cavanagh, from The Creamery in Fore Street, said: "Even in the rain we have done more business today than almost any day since the road closure."