Town's generosity to refugees is big hearted

Opinion

Published: 6:00 PM September 28, 2021

Exmouth has a long tradition of helping out those less fortunate than ourselves. Like many rural areas of the UK, we took in evacuated children during the Second World War and made them welcome in our homes and communities. Without these efforts many children would have died during the Blitz and I have no doubt that were we in the same situation again, Exmouth would do exactly the same thing.



In much more recent times, the town’s generosity has been visible in our provision of foodbank parcels and the fantastic Open Door centre. We are also lucky to have a Men’s Shed supporting men’s mental health and a repair café to fix our broken things. In the last couple of years, what started as one woman’s mission to help families that were falling through the cracks, became the juggernaut that is Exmouth Friends in Need. Since 2018, 1,500 families have been helped with over 15,000 support parcels delivered and over 45,000 items recycled for the use of others as part of this EFIN community.



So it is no surprise that as we watched the withdrawal of forces from Afghanistan and the descent into chaos, that Exmouth stepped up to take in some of the displaced families who found themselves on our shores for the first time. As we’ve come to expect from our super little town, people’s generosity shone through once more and the call-out for donations received a swift response. The vast majority of the online community engaging with these posts have been big hearted and empathetic towards refugees who have found themselves uprooted through no fault of their own. However, as with all things there are some that don’t agree and the ‘whataboutery’ raised its ugly head.



Housing is a sore point in East Devon - in fact in the whole of Devon; we don’t have enough affordable housing and we have also experienced a recent influx of people moving West for a change of pace. This triggers some to claim that we shouldn’t be helping refugees when our own community is still struggling. It’s the age-old scenario of pointing to the person at the bottom of the pile who needs our help the most, blaming them for the structural decisions made at the top of our society. I am certain that aiding refugees will not make any substantial difference to the overall housing situation we’re in. Continuing to vote for a government that has under-invested in social housing, under-funded children’s centres and youth facilities, driven up the use of foodbanks to astronomical levels, seen an increase in child poverty and yet somehow manages to convince the electorate that it’s someone else’s fault, is a significant factor in the housing situation. So if you truly believe that something needs to be done about housing in the South West, remember next time you place your ‘X’ in a box, that the party in charge of our country is the one that decides where funding and development goes.



I hope we all continue to show our generosity to strangers wherever they’re from – in fact I’m confident that we will. In the words of Mahatma Ghandi, ‘Be the change you want to see in the world’. It’s as simple as that.