Town crier back home after recovery from ‘nasty’ coronavirus

Exmouth town crier Roger Bourgein. Picture: Roger Bourgein Archant

The lockdown imposed to slow the spread of Covid-19 was needed according to Exmouth’s town crier who recently recovered from the ‘nasty’ virus.

Roger Bourgein has returned home to Exmouth after spending 11 days at Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital having tested positive.

The 72-year-old was in isolation while he was in hospital and said the Government-imposed lockdown on all residents was needed two days ago.

He said the figures coming from other countries show what the UK has got to look forward to.

Mr Bourgein said: “I am much better now; I am amazingly weak – I’ve got no strength.

“You become incredibly weak. Think of the worst flue and multiply that by ten or 20 times.

“All I could do is roll out of bed, with difficulty, to the commode right next to my bed.

“I never thought of myself as a strong man – I am afraid of heights - but I now realise I am very strong.

“It’s a very nasty virus and how it can kill people is just horrid.”

He has been given the all clear and is no longer infectious to others.

Mr Bourgein’s daughter had been caring for him at home since the weekend and he is now keeping himself busy reading books and listening to music from Youtube.

The 72-year-old said: “I wander around the house, into the kitchen, I go outside and sit in a chair in the sunshine, I come back inside pick up my guitar and listen to music on Youtube.

“I’ve got more than 400 cookery books to choose from so I pick one and read it. When I see a recipe I like I write ‘try it’.”

News of the town crier’s diagnosis was met with an outpouring of sympathy and well-wishes, something Mr Bourgein is very grateful for.

He said: “I had no idea – we never realise how others see us.”

Mr Bourgein said he can’t wait to get back out into The Strand, once the virus outbreak has been controlled, adding: “I am going to be a very happy Exmouth Town Crier.

“I am needed as a sign of continuity and normality.”