Advanced search

Town crier back home after recovery from ‘nasty’ coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 14:00 24 March 2020

Exmouth town crier Roger Bourgein. Picture: Roger Bourgein

Exmouth town crier Roger Bourgein. Picture: Roger Bourgein

Archant

The lockdown imposed to slow the spread of Covid-19 was needed according to Exmouth’s town crier who recently recovered from the ‘nasty’ virus.

Roger Bourgein has returned home to Exmouth after spending 11 days at Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital having tested positive.

The 72-year-old was in isolation while he was in hospital and said the Government-imposed lockdown on all residents was needed two days ago.

He said the figures coming from other countries show what the UK has got to look forward to.

Mr Bourgein said: “I am much better now; I am amazingly weak – I’ve got no strength.

“You become incredibly weak. Think of the worst flue and multiply that by ten or 20 times.

“All I could do is roll out of bed, with difficulty, to the commode right next to my bed.

“I never thought of myself as a strong man – I am afraid of heights - but I now realise I am very strong.

“It’s a very nasty virus and how it can kill people is just horrid.”

He has been given the all clear and is no longer infectious to others.

Mr Bourgein’s daughter had been caring for him at home since the weekend and he is now keeping himself busy reading books and listening to music from Youtube.

The 72-year-old said: “I wander around the house, into the kitchen, I go outside and sit in a chair in the sunshine, I come back inside pick up my guitar and listen to music on Youtube.

“I’ve got more than 400 cookery books to choose from so I pick one and read it. When I see a recipe I like I write ‘try it’.”

News of the town crier’s diagnosis was met with an outpouring of sympathy and well-wishes, something Mr Bourgein is very grateful for.

He said: “I had no idea – we never realise how others see us.”

Mr Bourgein said he can’t wait to get back out into The Strand, once the virus outbreak has been controlled, adding: “I am going to be a very happy Exmouth Town Crier.

“I am needed as a sign of continuity and normality.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Next stop, Exmouth seafront – bid to return miniature railway to its seaside home

Henry Mock and Romy Langley with The Exmouth Express model railway train formerly of the fun park Ref exe 11 20TI 0633 Picture: Terry Ife

Coronavirus in East Devon - live

One new coronavirus case in Devon. Picture: Getty Images

There With You - Chamber of Commerce webinar to support Exmouth businesses

Magnolia centre Exmouth. Ref exe 02 19TI 8235. Picture: Terry Ife

Former Exmouth cricketer coaching the Brazilian national women’s team

The Brazilian ladies cricket team with Liam Cook on the right of the back row. Picture: LIAM COOK

Woman and her dog in cliff rescue after using What3words app

A woman and her dog were rescued from cliffs at Exmouth on Sunday, March 22 thanks to the 'what3words' app. Picture: Exmouth Coastguard Rescue Team

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Next stop, Exmouth seafront – bid to return miniature railway to its seaside home

Henry Mock and Romy Langley with The Exmouth Express model railway train formerly of the fun park Ref exe 11 20TI 0633 Picture: Terry Ife

Coronavirus in East Devon - live

One new coronavirus case in Devon. Picture: Getty Images

There With You - Chamber of Commerce webinar to support Exmouth businesses

Magnolia centre Exmouth. Ref exe 02 19TI 8235. Picture: Terry Ife

Former Exmouth cricketer coaching the Brazilian national women’s team

The Brazilian ladies cricket team with Liam Cook on the right of the back row. Picture: LIAM COOK

Woman and her dog in cliff rescue after using What3words app

A woman and her dog were rescued from cliffs at Exmouth on Sunday, March 22 thanks to the 'what3words' app. Picture: Exmouth Coastguard Rescue Team

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Coronavirus: International hockey now ‘free to watch’ at home

Great Britain's Lily Owsley (right) and Chile's Carolina Garcia battle for the ball during the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifier at Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, London.

Surfing off Sidmouth!

A surfer in action off Sidmouth. Picture; SIMON HORN

Coronavirus: Tokyo Olympics ‘unthinkable’ says BOA chairman

A general view of the Olympic rings near Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in London

How would you end the football season?

Misc sport. Ref exsp 37 18TI 0745. Picture: Terry Ife

Coronavirus: Golf courses to close

Golfers enjoying a round of golf before courses were closed due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Drive 24