‘I seem to have more empathy and patience with our world’ - Town crier’s column

Frances Mellows with Exmouth Town Crier Roger Bourgein at the opening of her new cake shop. Ref exe 15 19TI 2379. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

TOwn crier Roger Bourgein gives his latest thoughts on the coronavirus crisis

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Greetings citizens and very few visitors to Exmouth, this jewel set midst Devon’s red cliffs, green hills and silver seas.

Cracks are appearing in the certainty that post virus life will return to normal.

We are shocked our deaths are the highest in Europe!

Household names have ceased trading for ever gone from our high streets.

Mental pressures of fear, anxiety and depression run rife amongst good stable friends and families.

Is the cause confusion amidst the promises made by politicians, is it overload on television or is it screaming headlines from our mass media?

I know not but I’m feeling a as if we’re in a bit of, ‘too many chiefs and not enough Indians’ and though that may sound trite I do wish I felt a tad more optimistic!

However upon reflection I do feel just that! Why?

With foreign travel at a standstill, either banned or on cost grounds, where will many find a solution?

It’s obvious to the Town Crier of our town, it is that jewel set midst Devon’s red cliffs, green hills and silver seas.– Exmouth!!!

So next time you grumble at visitors clogging our shops and their very grateful shopkeepers, remember those holiday makers love us citizens, our shops and our parks and our public loos too!

Thanks for listening.

Since the NHS saved my life from Covid-19, I seem to have more empathy and patience with our world.

Thanks for listening.