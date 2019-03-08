Reward could be offered to identify shelter vandals

Damage done to the Jubilee Shelter. Ref exb 27 19TI 7034. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Town leaders will consider offering a reward in return for identifying the culprits behind the vandalism of Budleigh Salterton's beach-side shelter.

Last month, 'mindless' vandals smashed the windows and burned the wooden frames at the Jubilee Shelter.

The town council, which is the leaseholder of the site, will discuss former mayor Courtney Richards' suggestion that a reward should be offered for information leading to the identification of those behind the vandalism.

During his time as mayor, Mr Richards spearheaded a campaign in 2011 to refurbish and renovate the shelter ahead of The Queen's diamond jubilee.

Speaking after the vandalism incident last month, he said: "I hope these people are particularly proud of themselves as it's the people of Budleigh who will end up paying for this."

The town council is set to discuss the suggestion at its meeting on Monday, August 12, at the Public Hall, Station Road, which will take place at the end of the planning committee meeting set to start at 7pm.