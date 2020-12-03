It’s starting to feel like Christmas – Strand tree goes up

The Chrustmas tree, donated by Kings Garden Centre, in The Strand. Picture: Exmouth Town Council Archant

You know it’s that time of year when the Christmas ttee is put up in The Strand.

The yule tide festivities can now get underway – within social distancing guidelines – in Exmouth after the 25-foot tall tree, donated by King’s Garden Centre, was put in place.

A spokesman for Exmouth Town Council said: “Exmouth Town Council members and staff of Exmouth Town Council would like to express their gratitude to Kings Garden Centre on behalf of the community of Exmouth, who each year donate a Christmas tree which is placed in The Strand.

“The splendid 25 foot tall tree was transported and installed by Kings Garden Centre.

“It is no mean feat getting the tree to its upright position and to stay in place. Now with lights and decorated we hope Exmouth are able to enjoy the tree begin to feel festive.”