Plans for bigger MUGA at Deaf Academy supported

PUBLISHED: 19:00 16 April 2019

Exmouth Town Council have supported plans for a bigger multi-use games area at the new Deaf Academy

Plans to increase the size of a multi-use games area (MUGA) on the site of the proposed new Deaf Academy have been backed by the town council.

Work is underway to create a new multi-million pound Deaf Academy in Exmouth, and now project leaders want to increase the size of a recreation area on the site to accommodate more users.

The variation application, which also seeks to reduce the number of trees planted on the site, was supported by the town council.

In the plans, the Deaf Academy say the reduction in planting is due to existing mature trees already being in place.

Some neighbours have objected to this application, saying they had concerns over the increase in noise coming from an enlarged MUGA.

At a meeting on Monday (April 15), Exmouth Town Council's planning committee voted to support the application.

The final decision will be made by East Devon District Council.

