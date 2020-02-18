Business award provides town council 'excellent platform' to reinforce eco message

Exmoouth Major Steve Gazzard. Ref exe 22 19TI 2019 1020406. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Sponsoring the environmental impact award provides an 'excellent platform' for the town council to reinforce its own commitment to protect the planet.

For the second consecutive year, the town council will be sponsoring the award in the chamber of commerce's Exmouth Business Awards.

Exmouth mayor Steve Gazzard said he is looking forward to the awards ceremony at Ocean in May.

He said: "I think it's a really good way for established and fledgling businesses alike to showcase their offer and achievements.

"The town council is very proud to be sponsoring this award for a second year running and hopes that it will help to highlight the considerable efforts that local businesses are making in terms of working practices.

"We know that many businesses are aware of the positive impact that they can make through sustainable business operations and we want to recognise that commitment through this award."