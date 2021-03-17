News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Ding Dong, the clock is gone! Broken town centre landmark removed by town council

Daniel Wilkins​

Published: 12:00 PM March 17, 2021   
Exmouth's Magnolia clock

Exmouth's Magnolia clock - Credit: Archant

The removal of a broken clock from Exmouth’s town centre has marked a ‘time of change’ 

The three-sided clock, which has been a landmark part of the town’s Magnolia Shopping Centre, has been taken down and will now go into a town council storage area. 

Councillor Joe Whibley hopes that the plinth will now be used ‘in a positive way’. 

He said: “I'd like to get local people involved in choosing what goes there and hopefully we can get this moving fairly quickly. 

“The clock has fallen into disrepair and has, for too long, been something which does not show the town off in a positive way.  

“I have lost count of the number of people who have asked me if it can be removed, and I pledged to do what I could to speed up the process.  

“Thanks to the tireless work of the officers at Exmouth Town Council, it's gone. I'm delighted that the time for change has arrived.” 

Daniel Wilkins​
Daniel Wilkins​
Daniel Wilkins​
Daniel Wilkins​