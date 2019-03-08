Seafront outdoor bar plan opposed for second time by town council`

Amended plans for an outdoor bar on Exmouth seafront have been opposed by the town council for a second time.

Young and Co's Brewery is looking to install a new external bar outside The Grove, in The Esplanade.

The application has drawn criticism from the Environment Agency (EA) which says it would have 'serious consequences' on its multi-million pound tidal defence scheme.

EA is planning to install a flood gate 'in the vicinity' of The Grove, and claims this application would undermine its ability to complete the work.

Town councillors previously objected to the proposal, agreeing with the concerns raised by EA.

The amended application clarified the ownership of a footpath near the pub.

At its latest planning committee meeting on Monday (June 24). members reiterated their original concerns saying the amendments did not change their views.

East Devon District Council will have the final say on the application.