Advanced search

Town council opposition for house on valley park land

PUBLISHED: 15:00 12 February 2020

Exmouth Town Hall. Ref exe 2525-43-15AW. Picture: Alex Walton

Exmouth Town Hall. Ref exe 2525-43-15AW. Picture: Alex Walton

Archant

An application to build a new bungalow on land in Exmouth earmarked as a valley park has been opposed by civic leaders.

Exmouth Town Council's planning committee lodged its opposition to a plan to build on land north of Dennesdene Close.

They said the plot is located in the existing Bapton Valley Park, which both the East Devon Local Plan and the Exmouth Neighbourhood Plan say should be protected.

Neighbouring resident Stephen Palmer said: "The east part of that land is, for anybody who visits the site, a unique area that has views to the south and to the east, and building on that would deny anyone those views."

There are two 'valley parks' in Exmouth - with the other being in Withycombe - which the local plan says should be used for informal activities such as walking, cycling, landscape enjoyment, wildlife study and picnicking.

East Devon District Council planners will make the final decision.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

SOLD – Developer snaps up section of former Rolle College site

An aerial view of the Owen Building at the Deaf Academy. Picture: Deaf Academy

Exmouth slimmer Marina loses more than three stone thanks to ‘free foods’

Marina Maitland before and after she lost more than three stone. Picture: Slimming World

Beloved Devon traveller John Treagood dies

John Treagood. Picture: Archant

Gang of thieves targets supermarket shoppers in east Devon

Appeal to find missing Exmouth man last seen boarding ferry to Spain

Police are appealing for help locating Michael Jerram. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

SOLD – Developer snaps up section of former Rolle College site

An aerial view of the Owen Building at the Deaf Academy. Picture: Deaf Academy

Exmouth slimmer Marina loses more than three stone thanks to ‘free foods’

Marina Maitland before and after she lost more than three stone. Picture: Slimming World

Beloved Devon traveller John Treagood dies

John Treagood. Picture: Archant

Gang of thieves targets supermarket shoppers in east Devon

Appeal to find missing Exmouth man last seen boarding ferry to Spain

Police are appealing for help locating Michael Jerram. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Exmouth Spartans back to winning ways with five-star show against Hemyock

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Exeter Races hosting Cheltenham Festival stars this Sunday

Action from Exeter races. Picture: EXETER RACECOURSE

Lympstone Under-12s involved in top-of-the-table ‘thriller’

Budleigh trio bowl to another superb Exonia Evening League success

Bowls. Ref exsp 25-16SH 9104. Picture: Simon Horn.

Town council opposition for house on valley park land

Exmouth Town Hall. Ref exe 2525-43-15AW. Picture: Alex Walton
Drive 24