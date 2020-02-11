Town council opposition for house on valley park land

Exmouth Town Hall. Ref exe 2525-43-15AW. Picture: Alex Walton Archant

An application to build a new bungalow on land in Exmouth earmarked as a valley park has been opposed by civic leaders.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Exmouth Town Council's planning committee lodged its opposition to a plan to build on land north of Dennesdene Close.

They said the plot is located in the existing Bapton Valley Park, which both the East Devon Local Plan and the Exmouth Neighbourhood Plan say should be protected.

Neighbouring resident Stephen Palmer said: "The east part of that land is, for anybody who visits the site, a unique area that has views to the south and to the east, and building on that would deny anyone those views."

There are two 'valley parks' in Exmouth - with the other being in Withycombe - which the local plan says should be used for informal activities such as walking, cycling, landscape enjoyment, wildlife study and picnicking.

East Devon District Council planners will make the final decision.