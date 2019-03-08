Avenues flats plan goes against design statment, council says

A planning application to create 10 new flats in Exmouth has been criticised by the town council.

The proposal to knock down an existing house in Cranford Avenue to replace it with apartments was discussed at a meeting of Exmouth town council's planning committee on Monday (June 24).

Speaking at the meeting, neighbour David Hitt told councillors the proposed building would cover 36 per cent of the site while a long-established planning guidance document suggests this should be limited to 25 per cent in this area of Exmouth.

Councillors voted to oppose the proposal as it contravenes The Avenues Design Statement - which sets out how the Cranford Avenue and Douglas Avenue area should look.

Mr Hitt said: "We object to the size of the proposed building, its height, mass and scale and its impact on the street scene in Cranford Avenue.

"Compared with the existing house and garage, the proposed footprint is twice the existing floor area.

"In our view the proposed red brick block of flats with grey tiled roof is not in keeping with this distinctive street scene and out of proportion with existing properties.

"This proposed development area is 36 per cent - well in excess of the 25 per cent allowed in the Avenues Design Statement consistently supported by the town council."

The 2005 document states the scale of future developments should seek to retain the balance between buildings and greenery, which is so much part of the character of the area.

It said: "Development should not cover more than 25 per cent of the plot."

Cllr Fred Caygill said: "This is out of keeping with the rest of the street scene and we also have blocks of flats being built down in the valley between Cranford Avenue and the Douglas Avenue road and we've seen a little bit further up the road there are some flats being built."

Cllr Brian Toye said: "You've possibly got a rat run cut through that area and another 10 vehicles coming through would not help.

"This does breach the design statement for the avenues so that should be good enough.

"There are enough flats and apartments in The Avenues."

East Devon District Council will make the final decision on the application.