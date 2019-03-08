Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Poll

Seafront temporary car park plans are 'unjustified, unnecessary and unhelpful'

PUBLISHED: 12:35 15 May 2019 | UPDATED: 13:38 15 May 2019

The former Railway Carriage Cafe site, in Queen's Drive, which is subject to an application for an overflow car park. Picture: Google

The former Railway Carriage Cafe site, in Queen's Drive, which is subject to an application for an overflow car park. Picture: Google

Archant

Exmouth Town Council's planning committee has opposed the application for an overflow car park in Queen's Drive

Plans to convert the former home of family-run seafront attractions into a temporary overflow car park have been branded 'unjustified, unnecessary and unhelpful'.

The application for around 50 short-term spaces in Queen's Drive was discussed at Exmouth Town Council's planning committee on Monday (May 13).

The land - which was home to the Jungle Fun and Arnold Palmer Crazy Golf attractions until they were evicted in 2017 - is currently being used as a storage compound by contractors working on the realignment of the Queen's Drive road and car park.

The plot is also earmarked for a mix of leisure and amusements as part of 'phase three' of the district council's seafront development scheme.

Members of the town council's planning committee voted in favour of opposing the application.

Speaking at the meeting district councillor Nick Hookway, who is also chairman of Save Exmouth Seafront, said the application is 'unjustified, unnecessary and unhelpful'.

He said: "If approved, this car park will encroach on open space area and will be right next to a young childrens' playground.

"As young children are most susceptible to air pollution from vehicles this application seems far from ideal and may deter parents who we wish to attract to Queen's Drive to spend money on the seafront.

"There is a real danger here that the attractiveness of the seafront in danger if we create a retail park-style car park."

Speaking in support of the application, Cllr Fred Caygill said: "We do not know what is going to happen in phase three and do we really want to see a piece of dead land - because it is dead land - or do we want to make some use of it?"

Cllr Olly Davey said: "The increased traffic it would cause and the amount of air pollution it would lead to, the extra CO2 that is going to be put into the atmosphere - I can't sit here and say this is alright.

"It's not Exmouth's fault that the alternative is a boarded up area, EDDC has brought that on themselves."

East Devon District Council will make the final decision on the application.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

LIVE UPDATES: Person dies after being hit by a train in Exmouth

The entrance to the Exmouth bus and train stations. Photo by Simon Horn. Ref exe 0297-03-14SH. To order your copy of this photograph go to www.exmouthjournal.co.uk

Flying the Blue Flag with pride - Exmouth’s beach is recognised as one of the world’s best

Exmouth beach Ref exe 22-16AW 9016. Picture: Alex Walton

Car collides with a brick wall in Exmouth

Car in Mayfield Drive. Ref exe 20 19TI 4925. Picture: Terry Ife

Teen gang jailed for stamping attack in Exmouth

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Town centre road set for overnight closures

Exeter Road will be closed overnight for two nights. Picture: Google

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

LIVE UPDATES: Person dies after being hit by a train in Exmouth

The entrance to the Exmouth bus and train stations. Photo by Simon Horn. Ref exe 0297-03-14SH. To order your copy of this photograph go to www.exmouthjournal.co.uk

Flying the Blue Flag with pride - Exmouth’s beach is recognised as one of the world’s best

Exmouth beach Ref exe 22-16AW 9016. Picture: Alex Walton

Car collides with a brick wall in Exmouth

Car in Mayfield Drive. Ref exe 20 19TI 4925. Picture: Terry Ife

Teen gang jailed for stamping attack in Exmouth

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Town centre road set for overnight closures

Exeter Road will be closed overnight for two nights. Picture: Google

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Former Exmouth man denies murdering young mother found strangled at her home

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Budleigh hosting Devon Lions’ meeting with Dorset Leopards on Sunday

Pink T20 cricket balls. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

LIVE UPDATES: Person dies after being hit by a train in Exmouth

The entrance to the Exmouth bus and train stations. Photo by Simon Horn. Ref exe 0297-03-14SH. To order your copy of this photograph go to www.exmouthjournal.co.uk

Here is when East Devon’s 2019 carnival circuit begins

Ottery Carnival 2018. Picture: Alex Walton Photography

Your pictures: Best of Devon

As a resident of this attractive village in East Devon I try to capture images that demonstrate the views. The Beer fishing fleet is fortunately still working from the beach and takes holidaymakers out during the summer season to catch mackerel. Picture: Chris Martin
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists