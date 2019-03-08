Poll

Seafront temporary car park plans are 'unjustified, unnecessary and unhelpful'

The former Railway Carriage Cafe site, in Queen's Drive, which is subject to an application for an overflow car park. Picture: Google Archant

Exmouth Town Council's planning committee has opposed the application for an overflow car park in Queen's Drive

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Plans to convert the former home of family-run seafront attractions into a temporary overflow car park have been branded 'unjustified, unnecessary and unhelpful'.

The application for around 50 short-term spaces in Queen's Drive was discussed at Exmouth Town Council's planning committee on Monday (May 13).

The land - which was home to the Jungle Fun and Arnold Palmer Crazy Golf attractions until they were evicted in 2017 - is currently being used as a storage compound by contractors working on the realignment of the Queen's Drive road and car park.

The plot is also earmarked for a mix of leisure and amusements as part of 'phase three' of the district council's seafront development scheme.

Members of the town council's planning committee voted in favour of opposing the application.

Speaking at the meeting district councillor Nick Hookway, who is also chairman of Save Exmouth Seafront, said the application is 'unjustified, unnecessary and unhelpful'.

He said: "If approved, this car park will encroach on open space area and will be right next to a young childrens' playground.

"As young children are most susceptible to air pollution from vehicles this application seems far from ideal and may deter parents who we wish to attract to Queen's Drive to spend money on the seafront.

"There is a real danger here that the attractiveness of the seafront in danger if we create a retail park-style car park."

Speaking in support of the application, Cllr Fred Caygill said: "We do not know what is going to happen in phase three and do we really want to see a piece of dead land - because it is dead land - or do we want to make some use of it?"

Cllr Olly Davey said: "The increased traffic it would cause and the amount of air pollution it would lead to, the extra CO2 that is going to be put into the atmosphere - I can't sit here and say this is alright.

"It's not Exmouth's fault that the alternative is a boarded up area, EDDC has brought that on themselves."

East Devon District Council will make the final decision on the application.