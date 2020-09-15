Town council continues objection to 59-bedroom extra care apartments in Exmouth

The plot next to Tesco in Salterton Road where McCerthy and Stone want to build a 59-bed extra care accomodation block. Picture: Google Archant

Town councillors have continued their objection to plans for a four-storey retirement apartment block in Exmouth.

McCarthy and Stone has lodged an application to build a 59-bedroom extra care accommodation complex on the site next to Tesco in Salterton Road.

If given the go ahead, an office block would also be built on the site which has been earmarked for employment uses in the Exmouth Neighbourhood Plan.

At its virtual meeting on Monday (September 14), the town council’s planning committee voted to continue its previous objection to the plans, saying amendments to the site layout and elevation have not addressed its concerns.

In September 2019, McCarthy and Stone lost an appeal after East Devon District Council refused an application for a 59-bedroom extra care apartment complex.

Town councillors said that 12 months on, not enough has changed and the application would be ‘harmful to the interests of Exmouth’ and is contrary to the town’s neighbourhood plan.

East Devon District Council will make the final decision on the application.