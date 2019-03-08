Town council 'cannot entertain' running Exmouth's troubled carnival
PUBLISHED: 13:43 22 August 2019
Archant
The long-term future of Exmouth Carnival has been thrown into doubt after it was revealed the town council will not be taking it over.
After announcing this year's illuminated procession through the town centre was cancelled, organiser Paul Wollen called on Exmouth Town Council to take over from next year.
Mr Wollen said the carnival will not be happening this year due to a lack of volunteers to help direct traffic on the night.
Speaking to the Journal, town mayor Steve Gazzard said the town council will not be running the carnival.
He said: "I have never known the carnival, in all the years I have lived here, to be run by the town council.
"We have not got the resources or trained people to do it.
"It is disappointing that the town looks like it will lose its carnival again this year.
"As a town council, we cannot entertain running it."
Comments have been disabled on this article.