Groundwork maintenance contractors wanted in bid to bolster town’s ‘colour and vibrancy’
PUBLISHED: 12:00 03 October 2020
Archant
Groundwork contractors who can provide ‘colour and vibrancy’ to Exmouth are being urged to come forward.
Exmouth Town Council has launched a tender process to find a contractor to undertake grounds maintenance for a minimum of three years.
The contractor would complement the work being done by Exmouth in Bloom to keep the town looking its best.
Horticultural features include flower beds, hanging baskets, rose beds, shrub beds, mixed borders, hanging baskets and troughs placed in key locations.
Tenders need to be submitted by November 23 and the council aims to award the contract for ground maintenance in Exmouth by December 21, 2020.
Councillor Ian Kirvan, chairman of town maintenance contracts task and finish forum said: “We are seeking expressions of interest to enable us to continue providing colourful and vibrant displays, bringing much joy to residents and visitors alike.”
A tender pack is available on request from the Deputy Town Clerk, with instructions and information, a detailed specification, plant plan, as well as the evaluation criteria that will be used.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Exmouth Journal. Click the link in the orange box above for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.