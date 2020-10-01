Groundwork maintenance contractors wanted in bid to bolster town’s ‘colour and vibrancy’

Exmouth Town Hall. Archant

Groundwork contractors who can provide ‘colour and vibrancy’ to Exmouth are being urged to come forward.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Exmouth Town Council has launched a tender process to find a contractor to undertake grounds maintenance for a minimum of three years.

The contractor would complement the work being done by Exmouth in Bloom to keep the town looking its best.

Horticultural features include flower beds, hanging baskets, rose beds, shrub beds, mixed borders, hanging baskets and troughs placed in key locations.

Tenders need to be submitted by November 23 and the council aims to award the contract for ground maintenance in Exmouth by December 21, 2020.

Councillor Ian Kirvan, chairman of town maintenance contracts task and finish forum said: “We are seeking expressions of interest to enable us to continue providing colourful and vibrant displays, bringing much joy to residents and visitors alike.”

A tender pack is available on request from the Deputy Town Clerk, with instructions and information, a detailed specification, plant plan, as well as the evaluation criteria that will be used.