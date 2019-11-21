Developer cash boost for £12m Dinan Way Link extension

Proposal for the new Dinan Way link. Archant

A multi-million pound road extension, which aims to ease traffic pressure in Exmouth 'rat runs', is set to get a cash boost.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Exmouth Town Council has agreed to allocate £158,000 from its slice of developer cash to Devon County Council's £12 million project to extend Dinan Way to connect with the A376.

It is hoped the project, which was granted planning permission in 2017, will take HGVs away from residential roads like Featherbed Lane, Gypsy Lane and Marpool Hill.

The extension will be built from Dinan Way's current junction with Hulham Road, to a new roundabout near Courtlands Lane on the A376.

The town council money will come from the Community Infrastructure Levy - a charge local authorities set on new developments to raise funds.

At the town council's November meeting, 19 councillors voted in favour of allocating the funds to the project, with two voting against and two abstaining.

Speaking at the meeting, Cllr Jill Elson said the issue of traffic and pollution has been an issue in Gypsy Lane and Featherbed Lane for years.

She said: "Lorries change gear right in the middle of Marpool Hill, just as they are going up the hill.

"Anyone who is there at any time will know the amount of fumes that come out of those lorries.

"Many of the school children walk down that hill and the amount of traffic."

Cllr Frank Cullis called for the existing pedestrian crossing to upgraded on the entire length of Dinan Way.

Cllr Alex Sadiq said this was an opportunity for the town council to spend a large amount of money without being saddled with the project management.

She said: "We've got an opportunity hear to contribute something and the effect won't be having those overheads.

"The traffic is going through the town at the moment. It is dangerous for school children around the college, so that has to be taken into account.

She said this scheme would be an 'enabler' for improvements to the public transport in the Brixington area.

"It can take longer to get from where I live in Brixington into Exmouth than I am able to get in the car and go to Exeter," she said.