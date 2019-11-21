Advanced search

Developer cash boost for £12m Dinan Way Link extension

PUBLISHED: 16:06 21 November 2019

Proposal for the new Dinan Way link.

Proposal for the new Dinan Way link.

Archant

A multi-million pound road extension, which aims to ease traffic pressure in Exmouth 'rat runs', is set to get a cash boost.

Exmouth Town Council has agreed to allocate £158,000 from its slice of developer cash to Devon County Council's £12 million project to extend Dinan Way to connect with the A376.

It is hoped the project, which was granted planning permission in 2017, will take HGVs away from residential roads like Featherbed Lane, Gypsy Lane and Marpool Hill.

The extension will be built from Dinan Way's current junction with Hulham Road, to a new roundabout near Courtlands Lane on the A376.

The town council money will come from the Community Infrastructure Levy - a charge local authorities set on new developments to raise funds.

At the town council's November meeting, 19 councillors voted in favour of allocating the funds to the project, with two voting against and two abstaining.

Speaking at the meeting, Cllr Jill Elson said the issue of traffic and pollution has been an issue in Gypsy Lane and Featherbed Lane for years.

She said: "Lorries change gear right in the middle of Marpool Hill, just as they are going up the hill.

"Anyone who is there at any time will know the amount of fumes that come out of those lorries.

"Many of the school children walk down that hill and the amount of traffic."

Cllr Frank Cullis called for the existing pedestrian crossing to upgraded on the entire length of Dinan Way.

Cllr Alex Sadiq said this was an opportunity for the town council to spend a large amount of money without being saddled with the project management.

She said: "We've got an opportunity hear to contribute something and the effect won't be having those overheads.

"The traffic is going through the town at the moment. It is dangerous for school children around the college, so that has to be taken into account.

She said this scheme would be an 'enabler' for improvements to the public transport in the Brixington area.

"It can take longer to get from where I live in Brixington into Exmouth than I am able to get in the car and go to Exeter," she said.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Residents react to Exmouth Queen’s Drive plans

Hemingway Design – tasked with creating a vision for the phase of the seafront regeneration scheme – has outlined the feedback received from an online survey and how those views have guided proposals. Picture: Beth Sharp

Man injured in collision involving two parked cars in Exmouth

Douglas Avenue. Picture: Google

CANCELLED – Town centre new year’s party called off for second straight year

Exmouth New Year's Eve celebrations in 2018. Ref exe New Year's Eve 2018 - 020. Picture: Rob Chidgey

Town centre shop on the market for first time in nearly 30 years

Paper Caper in The Parade. Picture: Google

Historical clock in Exmouth will be repaired – at a hefty cost

The Exmouth landtrain going past Exmouths Jubilee clock tower. Photo by Terry Ife. Ref exe 3470-30-14TI To order your copy of this photograph go to www.exmouthjournal.co.uk and click on myphotos24

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Residents react to Exmouth Queen’s Drive plans

Hemingway Design – tasked with creating a vision for the phase of the seafront regeneration scheme – has outlined the feedback received from an online survey and how those views have guided proposals. Picture: Beth Sharp

Man injured in collision involving two parked cars in Exmouth

Douglas Avenue. Picture: Google

CANCELLED – Town centre new year’s party called off for second straight year

Exmouth New Year's Eve celebrations in 2018. Ref exe New Year's Eve 2018 - 020. Picture: Rob Chidgey

Town centre shop on the market for first time in nearly 30 years

Paper Caper in The Parade. Picture: Google

Historical clock in Exmouth will be repaired – at a hefty cost

The Exmouth landtrain going past Exmouths Jubilee clock tower. Photo by Terry Ife. Ref exe 3470-30-14TI To order your copy of this photograph go to www.exmouthjournal.co.uk and click on myphotos24

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Exmouth Town U18s spot on in Devon Cup success

Exmouth Town U18 team that swept all before them last season under the management of Mark Halse who is seen in the back row on the far left of the team picture. Picture EXMOUTH TOWN FC

Withycombe head coach Sam Williams speaks about a superb weekend for the club

Withycombe at home to Tamar Saracens. Ref exsp 44 19TI 2796. Picture: Terry Ife

Tavistock mare wins opening point-to-point race of the new season at Dunsmore

P2665-18-09SH Stafford Cross Point to Point.;

Long and Dunne net as Budleigh ladies book semi-final berth

The Budleigh Salterton ladies who booked a Devon Supplementary Cup semi-final berth with a 2-0 Greenway Lane win over Axminster Town. Back row (left to right) Katie Worsley, Lucy Burch, Laura Stephenson, Kate Palmer, Julie Soper, Erica Guppy, Katy Harkness, Hayley Emma Worsley, Stacia Ryder, Beth Wills, Shannon Gilmour. Front row (left to right) three mascots, Tash, Louise Russell, Suzy Osborne. Picture: SPURSTOM

Cockles head coach on the win at Camborne and Saturday’s visit of Drybrook

Exmouth at home to Barnstaple. Ref exsp 35 19TI 9020. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists