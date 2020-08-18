Town council’s emits same greenhouse gases as two UK residents, report finds

Exmouth Town Hall. Ref exe 2525-43-15AW. Picture: Alex Walton Archant

Exmouth Town Council’s annual CO2 emissions are the same as those emitted by two UK residents from all sources, an independent report has found.

The environmental audit, commissioned by the town council to quantify its greenhouse gas emissions, has found that the authority’s CO2 emissions equate to 17 tonnes per year.

Auditors Woods and Turvey were commissioned to conduct a survey of greenhouse gas emissions within the council’s scope of influence.

The study aimed to provide an initial assessment of the council’s activities and its impact with a view to developing actions to further reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The report also recognised the opportunities to influence a larger set of emissions through community engagement and cited the importance of the town council’s work on transport, waste, wild spaces and local food production.

The council’s environmental education day, which was held at Ocean in September last year for Exmouth school children, was also highlighted.

Exmouth Town Council will be using the findings of the report to establish scope for further improvements and also to develop a plan, in conjunction with Transition Exmouth, for a wider community engagement initiative.

Councillor Tim Dumper, chairman of the council’s climate and ecological emergency working party said: “Exmouth Town Council has recognised the importance of reducing greenhouse gas emissions quickly to have maximum impact on dangerous climate change.

“This audit report tells us what actions will have the quickest payoff for the council itself.

“One target, solar panels on the town council’s only owned building, is already achieved.

“We are in a climate emergency, which is a shared danger, and we want to help everyone locally to find the best ways to reduce their own carbon footprint, so please look out for next steps.

“Thanks to our town clerk and her team, fellow councillors, and our partners in Transition Exmouth for their continuing work to reduce Exmouth’s collective footprint.”

The full report and its supporting data can be accessed on Exmouth Town Council’s website.