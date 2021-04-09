News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Town council sends 'deepest condolences following death of Prince Philip

Daniel Wilkins​

Published: 4:45 PM April 9, 2021   
Duke of Edinburgh Prince Philip with The Queen

Duke of Edinburgh Prince Philip with The Queen - Credit: PA

Exmouth Town Council said it is 'deeply saddened' at the death of the Duke of Edinburgh, and joins with the rest of the country in mourning his passing.

A statement from the council also said people can sign a virtual book of condolence on the town council website by visiting https://exmouth.gov.uk/condolences-hrh-the-duke-of-edinburgh/

A town council spokesman said: "Exmouth Town Council is deeply saddened and joins with the nation in mourning the
passing of HRH The Duke of Edinburgh.

Our chairman, Councillor Steve Gazzard, will be sending our sincere condolences to Her Majesty the Queen on behalf of the residents of
Exmouth.

Due to the current national lockdown restrictions, anyone who wish to pay their respects is
encouraged to sign our online book of condolence on the town council’s website.

If residents wish to lay flowers in memory of HRH The Duke of Edinburgh, please do so around/in front of the war memorial in The Strand.

Councillor Steve Gazzard, said: “Our thoughts are with Her Majesty the Queen and the Royal Family at this very sad time.

"The Duke of Edinburgh will be remembered for his exemplary service to the Queen and our country.”

As a mark of respect, the town council will be flying the Union Flag at half-mast from today until the
Duke’s funeral.

Exmouth News

