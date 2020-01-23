Quiz your councillors - town ward constituent surgeries launched

Residents in the Exmouth Town ward will have the chance to quiz their councillors. Picture: Google/Alex Sadiq/Joe Whibley/Paul Millar/Olly Davey/Tim Dumper Archant

Town ward residents will have the chance to quiz their councillors when monthly surgeries are launched.

The first constituent survey will take place at Exmouth Football Club from noon until 1.30pm where residents can raise any concerns they have relating to town council business.

Further surgeries will be held on the first weekend of every month.

Exmouth Town ward is made up of the town centre, the seafront between Carlton Hill and the marina and part of the Exe Estuary up to the Withycombe Brook.

It is represented by councillors Alex Sadiq, Joe Whibley, Olly Davey, Paul Millar and Tim Dumper.

Mayor Steve Gazzard said the initiative 'represents a real step forward for the town council'.

He said: "We hope the public takes this opportunity to come and talk to us about issues they may need the town council to address or individual cases for which we may be able to provide support."