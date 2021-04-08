Town council to collect unwanted bike for reuse

Published: 5:00 PM April 8, 2021

Exmouth Town Council, working in partnership with Transition Exmouth, has arranged to collect unwanted local bicycles for reuse.

Not only will this give the unused bicycles a new lease of life but also promote the environmental and wellbeing benefits of cycling.

The town council will be providing a free collection service for unwanted Exmouth bicycles that will be donated to Ride On for refurbishment and reuse.

Ride On, based at Haven Road on Exeter Quay, refurbishes donated bicycles, which are then sold at affordable prices.

Councillor Steve Gazzard, chairman of Exmouth Town Council, said: “Exmouth Town Council is always looking at ways to help make Exmouth greener and be more environmentallyconscience to help combat climate change, so I am pleased to announce this initiative with Ride On.

“This free service is a great way to encourage the recycling and reusing of bikes.

“I hope the residents of Exmouth will take full advantage of this initiative to help save bikes from going to waste.”

Anyone who wishes to donate their old or unwanted bicycles should contact Exmouth Town Council Rec