Councillor sought to represent Exmouth’s Withycombe Raleigh ward

Exmouth Town Hall. Ref exe 2525-43-15AW. Picture: Alex Walton Archant

Exmouth Town Council is looking for a new councillor after agreeing a new co-option procedure.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The town council has had a vacancy in the Withycombe Raleigh ward since the general election in 2019 when only two candidates came forward for the three seats.

As a result, councillors Steve Gazzard and Frank Cullis were duly elected.

As the vacancy came from a general election, a by-election cannot be held and the town council needs to co-opt a new ward member.

Exmouth Town Council did not have a co-option policy until a full council meeting held virtually on Monday (September 14) when members agreed to its wording.

Councillors also agreed for town clerk Lisa Bowman to advertise the vacancy in the Withycombe Raleigh ward.

There are vacancies in the Town and Littleham wards however the electorate in Exmouth could still seek a by-election for those seats.

Cllr Cullis said: “I look forward to having another councillor in the Withycombe ward.”