One payphone can go, but keep the other five - town council's message to BT

The telephone kiosk in Withycombe Road has only been used twice in the last 12 months. Picture: Google Archant

Five Exmouth payphones earmarked to be decommissioned should be retained, town councillors have said.

Telecoms giant BT has launched a consultation for the removal of six public payphones in Exmouth.

At its January meeting, Exmouth Town Council agreed to ask that payphones which have received at least 50 calls in the last 12 months are retained.

Of the six payphones included in the consultation, five of them have been used more than 50 times.

The only one which fell short was a telephone kiosk in Withycombe Road, with just two calls made in the last year.

Included in the consultation are two phone boxes in The Esplanade - both have been used a combined 106 times in the last 12 months.

Another payphone near All Saints Church, which has made 164 calls in the last year, is earmarked for removal.

Other phone booths in Chapel Street - 331 calls in the last year - and Victoria Road - 82 calls - are also listed for removal.