Town council announces small decrease to council tax precept

PUBLISHED: 07:00 22 January 2020

Exmouth Town Hall. Ref exe 2525-43-15AW. Picture: Alex Walton

Exmouth Town Hall. Ref exe 2525-43-15AW. Picture: Alex Walton

Exmouth Town Council has announced a reduction in the amount of money it charges council tax payers.

At its meeting on Monday (January 20), town councillors voted to approve a decrease in the precept for the next financial year of around £1,200.

The precept for 2020-21, which will come into force from April, will see a band D household's annual contribution to the authority drop slightly from £60 to £59.67.

Exmouth Town Council for £771,394 to be collected for its slice of the council tax bill in 2020-21.

This figure includes a £10,000 contribution to Exeter City Council's new patrol boat for the Exe Estuary.

There is also increased funding for Exmouth Festival.

Despite the slight reduction in its budget, mayor Steve Gazzard said the town council's budget 'demonstrates an increased commitment to the residents of Exmouth' and that 'the town council is driving forward a number of projects and improvements in the town'.

