‘Look out for each other’ - town council’s message on coronavirus

Residents in Exmouth have been urged to be more aware of each other in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Exmouth Town Council is monitoring the situation and its actions in the light of the Covid-19 global pandemic.

As of Monday (March 16) 1,543 cases have been confirmed in the UK with 20 in Devon.

The town council has wished town crier Roger Bourgein well in his recovery after he tested positive for the virus.

Public Health England has been informed of Mr Bourgein’s voluntary role and those who need to self-isolate have been alerted.

A spokesman for the council said they are also monitoring the Government’s advice about meetings and large-scale community events – like Exmouth Festival – and will respond accordingly.

Town mayor Steve Gazzard said: “I would like to request that we are all mindful of elderly and vulnerable relatives and neighbours and that we do what we can to help them through this uncertain time.”

He also urged people to think of others before they panic-buy essentials from town shops and supermarkets.

Food banks are also receiving fewer donations and there is concern the Exmouth Community Food Larder might be adversely affected.

