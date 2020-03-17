Advanced search

‘Look out for each other’ - town council’s message on coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 10:45 17 March 2020 | UPDATED: 11:15 17 March 2020

Exmouth Town Hall. Ref exe 2525-43-15AW. Picture: Alex Walton

Exmouth Town Hall. Ref exe 2525-43-15AW. Picture: Alex Walton

Archant

Residents in Exmouth have been urged to be more aware of each other in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Exmouth Town Council is monitoring the situation and its actions in the light of the Covid-19 global pandemic.

As of Monday (March 16) 1,543 cases have been confirmed in the UK with 20 in Devon.

The town council has wished town crier Roger Bourgein well in his recovery after he tested positive for the virus.

Public Health England has been informed of Mr Bourgein’s voluntary role and those who need to self-isolate have been alerted.

A spokesman for the council said they are also monitoring the Government’s advice about meetings and large-scale community events – like Exmouth Festival – and will respond accordingly.

Town mayor Steve Gazzard said: “I would like to request that we are all mindful of elderly and vulnerable relatives and neighbours and that we do what we can to help them through this uncertain time.”

He also urged people to think of others before they panic-buy essentials from town shops and supermarkets.

Food banks are also receiving fewer donations and there is concern the Exmouth Community Food Larder might be adversely affected.

Visit the town council website for the latest advice.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Town crier diagnosed with coronavirus but keeping high spirits

Town Crier Roger Bourgein at the Steve Gazzard organ donor sign up event that has resulted in over 6000 donor registrations. Ref exe 36 19TI 9289. Picture: Terry Ife

Coronavirus in East Devon - live

One new coronavirus case in Devon. Picture: Getty Images

‘Paedophile hunters’ trap nightclub bouncer who pretended to be police officer

Daniel Morris, 36, of Barn Lane, Budleigh, was outed by two-man team Dark Justice, an online operation who pose as schoolgirls and chat to grown men, then film them when they turn up to meet the ‘girl’ for sex.

Latest confirmed coronavirus figures for Devon

One new coronavirus case in Devon. Picture: Getty Images

Interactive map - No Coronavirus in East Devon, but 13 cases confirmed in the county

So far there have been 90 cases confirmed in the UK.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Town crier diagnosed with coronavirus but keeping high spirits

Town Crier Roger Bourgein at the Steve Gazzard organ donor sign up event that has resulted in over 6000 donor registrations. Ref exe 36 19TI 9289. Picture: Terry Ife

Coronavirus in East Devon - live

One new coronavirus case in Devon. Picture: Getty Images

‘Paedophile hunters’ trap nightclub bouncer who pretended to be police officer

Daniel Morris, 36, of Barn Lane, Budleigh, was outed by two-man team Dark Justice, an online operation who pose as schoolgirls and chat to grown men, then film them when they turn up to meet the ‘girl’ for sex.

Latest confirmed coronavirus figures for Devon

One new coronavirus case in Devon. Picture: Getty Images

Interactive map - No Coronavirus in East Devon, but 13 cases confirmed in the county

So far there have been 90 cases confirmed in the UK.

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

McBryan stars as Brixington Blues U14s cruise to success over Crediton

Action from the Brixington Blues Under-14s meeting with Crediton. Picture: ALAN MCBRYAN

Cockles players score Devon points in U20s defeat at Berkshire

Sam Fullthorpe in action for Devon Under-20s. Picture: EXMOUTH RFC

Budleigh Buzzhawks are the 2020 Ashbury Dental Care Evening League runners-up

Generic Budleigh bowls. Photo by Simon Horn. Ref exsp 0352-31-14SH To order your copy of this photograph go to www.exmouthjournal.co.uk and click on Photo Orders

Town Under-14s miss chances in defeat to St Martins

Football on pitch

COVID-19 chaos - Football leagues postponed in an attempt to delay the spread

A football on a pitch. Picture: Sam Cooper
Drive 24