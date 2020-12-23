£5k boost to community organisations helping families in need this Christmas

Published: 12:00 PM December 23, 2020

A £5,000 fund has been put forward towards supporting organisation which help families this Christmas.

Exmouth Town councillors have given their backing for the sum to help 100 families adding that these organisations are ‘best placed’ to identify those that would benefit the most.

The town council thanked the charities, churches and community organisations who work all year round to support vulnerable residents in the town.

Town clerk Lisa Bowman said: “Christmas can be a difficult time for many, and this year will be difficult for many more in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

“Exmouth Town Council has been pleased to spread a little Christmas cheer in recent weeks by releasing extra funds to support many of the wonderful community groups that support families in need across Exmouth.

Councillor Alex Sadiq added: “This has been an unprecedented year for everyone, and as a council we wanted to acknowledge the hardships many are facing, especially at this time of year.”