Tower Street remembers - Memories to be shared of Methodist church ahead of closure
PUBLISHED: 13:32 19 July 2019
Archant
An Exmouth church is throwing open its doors for a special 'memories' event ahead of its closure.
Tower Street Methodist Church is bringing the curtain down on 122 years of services in the landmark town centre building.
People who have had special moments at the church are being invited to a 'Tower Street Remembers' event on Saturday (July 20) from 2.30pm until 4.30pm.
There will be photos, documents and artifacts detailing the building's history.
The final service will be held on Sunday, July 28, from 10.30am.
The Reverend Wayne Grewcock said the cost of maintenance and upkeep of the church has proved a 'major challenge' forcing them to make the 'difficult decision' to close.
He said: "There is sadness among many in our congregation that we are moving from a building that has played such a major part in their lives - both spiritually and socially."
Comments have been disabled on this article.