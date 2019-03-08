Plans unveiled to transform historic Exmouth church into gym

People could soon be working out under stained-glass windows after plans were unveiled to transform a redundant Exmouth church into a gym.

An application has been lodged to district planners by East Budleigh man Shaun Springs to convert Tower Street Methodist Church into a gymnasium.

The Grade II church, based in the heart of Exmouth, has been marketed by Stratton Creber Commercial, with a rental price of £25,000 per annum.

The application, which will be determined by East Devon District Council (EDDC) at a future date, is for a change of use, with no alterations to the church's existing fabric.

The application's design and access statement said all fittings in the church will be free-standing, and added: "The proposal will bring the existing building into effective use, ensuring its upkeep and will not cause any detrimental impact on adjoining owners or the context."

If approved, the new gym would create six job roles - two full-time and four part-time.

The proposed opening hours are 6.30am to 8pm Monday to Friday, 9am to 10pm on Saturday, Sunday and bank holidays.

The church, as it currently stands, comprises a hall, kitchen, toilets, office, organ room and entrance lobby on the ground floor, and a raised seating gallery on the first floor.