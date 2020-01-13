Advanced search

Demolition of former Sunday school in plans for 20 town centre apartments

PUBLISHED: 16:50 13 January 2020 | UPDATED: 17:35 13 January 2020

Perspective drawings of the scheme. Picture courtesy of Brian Male

Perspective drawings of the scheme. Picture courtesy of Brian Male

Twenty apartments could be built in the heart of Exmouth's town centre if plans to demolish a former boys and girls brigade building are approved.

Perspective drawings of the scheme. Picture courtesy of Brian MalePerspective drawings of the scheme. Picture courtesy of Brian Male

A planning application has been lodged with the district council to part-demolish and redevelop vacant buildings surrounding the former Tower Street Methodist Church.

If given the go ahead, 20 new apartments would be built in their place.

However, the church itself, which is currently the home of a new CrossFit gym, would be left untouched.

The developer said the existing ancillary buildings have been unoccupied for many years and have fallen into disrepair.

Perspective drawings of the scheme. Picture courtesy of Brian MalePerspective drawings of the scheme. Picture courtesy of Brian Male

The former boys' and girls' brigade building would be completely demolished, as would an infill and link structure.

The former Sunday school would be partly demolished.

In their place, 20 apartments - eight two-bedroom and 12 one-bedroom - would be constructed.

More than 100 square metres of retail space would also be provided.

East Devon District Council will make the final decision.

