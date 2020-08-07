Advanced search

Exmouth Tourist Information reopens following 139-day closure

PUBLISHED: 14:00 07 August 2020

Exmouth mayor Steve Gazzard and town crier Roger Bourgein on hand as the tourist information office reopens. Picture: Veronica Boatman

After 139 days, Exmouth Tourist Information office re-opened its doors on Monday (August 3).

Town mayor, councillor Steve Gazzard was on hand for the reopening and town crier, Roger Bourgein gave a cry across The Strand to mark the occasion.

The Tourist Information office is based in the town centre and visitors to Exmouth can find flyers and booklets about what attractions and events are available in the town.

Veronica Boatman, tourism officer for Exmouth Town Council, said: “The office and working methods have been adapted to keep volunteers and service users safe during the pandemic.

“An outcome from the risk assessment and our Covid promise has resulted in a minor change to the summer opening hours, and the winter hours - which start on November 2 - will be reviewed nearer the time.”

The Tourist Information office is open Monday to Saturday 10am until 4pm but is closed between 12.30pm and 1.30pm.

